Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Receives $52.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

EGRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:EGRX traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $39.58. 101,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,163. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a market cap of $538.57 million, a PE ratio of -119.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

