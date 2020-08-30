El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOCO shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

In other El Pollo LoCo news, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,589 shares in the company, valued at $361,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $198,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $474,560 over the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 1,689.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 22.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 108.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

LOCO stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.28. 256,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The company has a market cap of $656.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. El Pollo LoCo has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

