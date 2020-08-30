Electroneum Market Cap Hits $55.27 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Bitbns and Cryptomate. Electroneum has a total market cap of $55.27 million and approximately $411,116.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,186,969,064 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Kucoin, Liquid, Cryptohub, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Bitbns and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

