Electroneum Trading Down 3.1% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $55.52 million and $301,197.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Kucoin, CoinBene and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,186,738,960 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Cryptohub, Kucoin, TradeOgre, CoinBene and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

