ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

EKTAY traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.11. 1,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,568. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is a boost from ELEKTA AB/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. ELEKTA AB/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

About ELEKTA AB/ADR

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

