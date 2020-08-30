Elysium (ELS) Achieves Market Cap of $1,192.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00503502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010944 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000557 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

