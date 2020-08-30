Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend by 11.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMCF opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $61.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.54. Emclaire Financial has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

