Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 1,394 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

PG stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.77. 4,145,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,034,246. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $139.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

