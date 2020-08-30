Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 854 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 43,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15.6% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 288,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 38,884 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 56,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 218.4% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,282,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,794,156. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average is $88.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

