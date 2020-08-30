Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENGIY shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of ENGIY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,034. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.