Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.
ETRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BofA Securities lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $55,000.
Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.33 million. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%.
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.
