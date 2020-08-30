ERC20 Price Reaches $0.0244 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 39.7% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $27.46 million and $140,159.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $633.72 or 0.05505115 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034566 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,974 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.