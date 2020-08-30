Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 53.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $90,669.60 and $122.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00041508 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.87 or 0.05779504 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035931 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014521 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,657,361 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.