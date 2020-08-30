EtherGem (EGEM) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $87,023.08 and approximately $14,176.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.34 or 0.05482610 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034560 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars.

