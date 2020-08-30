Eureka Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:EGH) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Eureka Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:EGH) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.26. Eureka Group has a 12 month low of A$0.26 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of A$0.40 ($0.29). The stock has a market cap of $71.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75.

About Eureka Group

Eureka Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages senior independent living communities in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Rental Villages and Property Management. It provides specialist property asset management services through property ownership and caretaking, as well as infrastructure management; accommodation and tailored services to aged residents with discretionary and non-discretionary spend characteristics; and property maintenance, catering, and other services.

