EVOS (EVOS) Trading Down 40.4% This Week

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. EVOS has a market cap of $8,643.30 and $117.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EVOS has traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar. One EVOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EVOS alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00653096 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.63 or 0.01508014 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00032151 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000689 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008553 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000745 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EVOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EVOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.