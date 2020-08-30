FABRK (FAB) Price Hits $0.0084

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One FABRK token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Bithumb. FABRK has a market cap of $40.28 million and approximately $540,051.00 worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FABRK has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000072 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

