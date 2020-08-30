Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Act Two Investors LLC

Act Two Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,224 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 6.5% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total transaction of $44,802.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,289 shares of company stock worth $5,080,060 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $293.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,107,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,637,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.80 and its 200-day moving average is $214.15. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $835.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

