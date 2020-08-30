Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

FOE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferro by 1,448.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferro during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Ferro by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Ferro by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 232,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,665. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -185.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ferro has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.90 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

