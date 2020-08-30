FintruX Network (FTX) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 2% lower against the dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $748,268.75 and $986.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041358 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $652.18 or 0.05614753 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014563 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network is a token. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

