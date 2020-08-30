FintruX Network Price Reaches $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $773,731.63 and $454.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00041529 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.46 or 0.05757828 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00035932 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a token. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.