FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Reaches $0.27

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00002354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.62 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000311 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00122719 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 711,491,593 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

