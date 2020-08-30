Fireball Price Hits $4.35 on Major Exchanges (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. Fireball has a total market cap of $102,847.94 and approximately $949.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.35 or 0.00037806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fireball has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fireball alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00605386 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.09 or 0.01452040 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00030522 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000694 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008365 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000195 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 23,641 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

Buying and Selling Fireball

Fireball can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.