FirstCoin (FRST) Market Cap Tops $193,848.37

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $193,848.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00062947 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,880.83 or 1.02156671 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003225 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000855 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00166308 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001220 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002898 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

