Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Flagstar Bancorp has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $31.46 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Flagstar Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $207,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

