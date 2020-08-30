Flaharty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 52.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 48,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 41.4% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,145,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $139.69. The firm has a market cap of $343.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

