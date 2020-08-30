Flaharty Asset Management LLC Takes $226,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 767 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,954. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.02. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57. The stock has a market cap of $296.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.