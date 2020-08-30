FLO (FLO) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.28 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, FLO has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $5.28 million and $26,107.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00050630 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000509 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000106 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.