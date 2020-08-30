FLO Hits Market Cap of $5.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $34,882.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00050609 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000566 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000106 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.