Flowchain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,675.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $5,675.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 34% against the US dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00011776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00041508 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $676.87 or 0.05779504 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035931 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

