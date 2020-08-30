FOAM Price Tops $0.0462 on Top Exchanges (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 40.3% against the dollar. FOAM has a total market cap of $14.05 million and approximately $107,975.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00147010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.53 or 0.01657562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00198371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00192142 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,108,085 tokens. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

