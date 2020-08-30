Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Declares $1.00 Final Dividend

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$11.31. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of A$6.59 ($4.71) and a 1-year high of A$18.92 ($13.51). The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

In related news, insider Ya-Qin Zhang purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$19.17 ($13.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$230,040.00 ($164,314.29).

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.