Fortuna Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, IDAX, IDEX and HitBTC. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $298,830.40 and $14,934.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 43.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00148784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.85 or 0.01661520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00194765 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Fortuna

Fortuna was first traded on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, TOPBTC, Kucoin, IDAX, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

