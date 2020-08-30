Fountain Achieves Market Cap of $1.19 Million (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Fountain token can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Fountain has a market cap of $1.19 million and $103,864.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00147513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.26 or 0.01652927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00197991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00192226 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub

Fountain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

