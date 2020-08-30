Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 69.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 757,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,850,000 after buying an additional 311,603 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 14.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 17.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 622,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,857,000 after buying an additional 90,645 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 280.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth $894,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNV traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.18. 562,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12, a PEG ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.64. Franco Nevada has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.30 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Research analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

