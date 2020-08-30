FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.16

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FRESENIUS SE &/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.15.

FSNUY stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

FSNUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised FRESENIUS SE &/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FRESENIUS SE &/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

