Friendz Hits Market Capitalization of $400,796.88 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Friendz has a market cap of $400,796.88 and $133,707.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041267 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $656.04 or 0.05651891 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,908,182 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.