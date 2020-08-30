FunFair Trading Up 1.1% This Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $31.71 million and $511,094.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Gate.io, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00147169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.31 or 0.01654912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00198898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00191118 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,857.10 or 2.74140623 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, OKEx, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, C2CX, HitBTC, Binance, Livecoin, Radar Relay and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

