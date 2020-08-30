Gas (GAS) Hits One Day Volume of $9.74 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Gas has a total market cap of $23.18 million and $9.74 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00019628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00142816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.01671986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00203612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00177263 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,335.27 or 2.85854317 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

