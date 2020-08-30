Gas (GAS) Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, Gas has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $24.88 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00021142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00147169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.31 or 0.01654912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00198898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00191118 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 73.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,857.10 or 2.74140623 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

