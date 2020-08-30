GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.04.

GLOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

NYSE GLOP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.98. 157,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,984. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $196.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.29.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 1,018.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 243,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

