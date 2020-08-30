Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Tops $2.63 on Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 32% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $11.63 million and $1.19 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00022583 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Binance and Ovis.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00147513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.26 or 0.01652927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00197991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00192226 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit, Binance, Ovis and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

