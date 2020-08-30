GeoDB (GEO) One Day Volume Hits $691,592.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One GeoDB token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a total market cap of $4.43 million and $691,592.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00041593 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $677.38 or 0.05786214 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035929 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014532 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GEO is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,443,271 tokens. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.