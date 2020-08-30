GeoDB (GEO) Price Tops $0.34

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. In the last week, GeoDB has traded down 43.2% against the dollar. One GeoDB token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00002904 BTC on exchanges. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $648,621.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041210 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.10 or 0.05716344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034550 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014718 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,443,271 tokens. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

