GHOST Market Cap Hits $4.22 Million (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, GHOST has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One GHOST token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00002678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOST has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $195,047.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00146972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.01654013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00198943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00189181 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 79% against the dollar and now trades at $33,016.16 or 2.84192624 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 13,573,415 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

