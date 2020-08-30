Giant (GIC) Price Tops $0.0172 on Major Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Giant has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Giant has a market cap of $141,823.91 and $8,443.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $31.10, $50.68, $13.92 and $7.59.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00482982 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00022585 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010832 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002746 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001327 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,232,140 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

