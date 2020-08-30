Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 383,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,898 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 43,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 540.9% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 78,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 202,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.19.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $37.91. 31,088,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,682,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $210.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.