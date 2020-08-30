Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Receives $6.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GMLP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of GMLP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.65. 107,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,779. The company has a market cap of $183.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. Golar LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.0202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMLP. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 405,866 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 141,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 872.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 116,885 shares in the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

