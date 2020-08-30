Goldcoin (GLC) Hits Market Cap of $178,868.89

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $178,868.89 and $622.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00503724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000551 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

