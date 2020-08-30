Goldcoin (GLC) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 35.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $184,601.53 and $83.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 39% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00532507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

